Mather Group LLC. Has $4.52 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $262.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $264.44. The stock has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.28 and its 200-day moving average is $247.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.