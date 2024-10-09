Mather Group LLC. Trims Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,928 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,459,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,258,373,000 after acquiring an additional 309,592 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,596,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,655,089,000 after buying an additional 108,080 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,782,000 after buying an additional 642,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Stryker by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,096,078,000 after acquiring an additional 813,311 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,040,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,209,912,000 after acquiring an additional 101,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research upped their price target on Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $784,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,540. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $784,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,540. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $949,716. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,811,372 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $350.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $350.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $374.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

