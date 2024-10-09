Country Trust Bank Decreases Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Country Trust Bank decreased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 887,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 34,027 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises about 1.4% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $57,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 1.7% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 697 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $48,405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $48,405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 106,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $6,804,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 447,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,743,640.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $64.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $39.34 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.76.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.58.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

