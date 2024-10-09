Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,140 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 437,375 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $21,978,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,955,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.96.

Intel Stock Up 4.2 %

INTC stock opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.21. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

