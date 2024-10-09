Olistico Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 149.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 17,086 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the second quarter worth $1,847,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the second quarter worth $313,000. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 216,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 185.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 914,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,632,000 after buying an additional 594,834 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CGMS opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.23. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

