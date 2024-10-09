SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 909,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,195 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $61,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 449,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 759,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,265,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

SPLG opened at $67.40 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $67.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.43.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

