Olistico Wealth LLC Has $26,000 Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Olistico Wealth LLC reduced its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 587,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,666,000 after acquiring an additional 15,447 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 527,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,762,000 after acquiring an additional 24,234 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 920,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,259,000 after acquiring an additional 58,332 shares during the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 604,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $32.11.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

