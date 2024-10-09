Olistico Wealth LLC Purchases 160 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 84.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $232.72 on Wednesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $144.40 and a 12 month high of $267.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

