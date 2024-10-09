Olistico Wealth LLC Acquires 208 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.17 and its 200-day moving average is $50.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

