Olistico Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Olistico Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,704,000 after acquiring an additional 149,765 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,292,000 after acquiring an additional 52,203 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 739,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 728,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,957,000 after acquiring an additional 17,935 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 643,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,724,000 after purchasing an additional 147,406 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VXF opened at $180.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $183.63.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

