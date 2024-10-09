ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Olistico Wealth LLC

Olistico Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. ONEOK accounts for approximately 2.3% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other ONEOK news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKE
ONEOK Trading Down 1.3 %
NYSE OKE opened at $93.57 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.33 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.69.
ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ONEOK Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 92.09%.
ONEOK Profile
ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ONEOK
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Big Government Contracts Propel These 3 Defense Stocks Higher
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 Powerful ETFs for Income Seekers Looking to Maximize Gains
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.