Olistico Wealth LLC Raises Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Olistico Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,763 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $268.00 to $286.00 in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.96.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock opened at $269.00 on Wednesday. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $276.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $254.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.88. The stock has a market cap of $193.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

