Olistico Wealth LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Olistico Wealth LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.7% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ALM First Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,053,000 after acquiring an additional 32,256 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $526.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $477.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $529.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $510.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $495.45.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

