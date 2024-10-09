Olistico Wealth LLC Purchases 5,346 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Olistico Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Olistico Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 566.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3,484.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $79,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.99. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $27.52.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

