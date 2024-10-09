Olistico Wealth LLC Purchases 1,748 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,825,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492,105 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $230,235,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,723,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,045 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,614,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,310,000 after acquiring an additional 902,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $78,567,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $114.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

