Olistico Wealth LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Olistico Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,486 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up 0.8% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 74.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $39.62 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $39.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.35.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

