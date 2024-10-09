SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 649.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 148,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 128,861 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.94.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.