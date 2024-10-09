Park Place Capital Corp Sells 1,127 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $175,667,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 542.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,282,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,234 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 381.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,995,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,734 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 221.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,715,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 578.2% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,948,000 after purchasing an additional 831,235 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP opened at $98.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.47. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.01 and a twelve month high of $105.18.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.79.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

