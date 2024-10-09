WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 58.1% during the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on WEC. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $66,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,932.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $66,337.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,932.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William J. Guc sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $557,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,208.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,702 shares of company stock worth $1,078,058 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $94.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.44. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $97.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.