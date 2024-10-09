Park Place Capital Corp Increases Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 171,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Realty Income by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,343,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,124,000 after buying an additional 51,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Realty Income by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,208,000 after buying an additional 171,166 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $924,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.2 %

O opened at $61.52 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $63.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 56.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.2635 dividend. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on O shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

