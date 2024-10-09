Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Acquired by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SONY. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa America upgraded Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Sony Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SONY opened at $95.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $75.11 and a one year high of $100.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.21. The stock has a market cap of $117.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

