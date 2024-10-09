Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Olistico Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Olistico Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 5.0% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 56,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 592,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,444,000 after purchasing an additional 32,681 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $173.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.94. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $174.92.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

