Towneley Capital Management Inc DE Trims Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.3% of Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 84,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,377,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 268,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,555,000 after buying an additional 48,922 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $385.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $370.32 and its 200 day moving average is $361.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

