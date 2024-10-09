Mattson Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mattson Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,978,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,913 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,371 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,657,000 after acquiring an additional 218,516 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,696,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,434,000 after acquiring an additional 28,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,453,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,609,000 after acquiring an additional 191,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE opened at $162.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $164.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,108.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,400. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,532 shares of company stock worth $1,507,309 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Raymond James raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

