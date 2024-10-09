Trust Co of Kansas Invests $227,000 in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $489.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $469.92 and a 200 day moving average of $462.07. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

