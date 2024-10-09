iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Mattson Financial Services LLC

Mattson Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 124,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,267,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 391,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,159,000 after purchasing an additional 63,859 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $179.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.19. The firm has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.