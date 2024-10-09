Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 424.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,722,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,918 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 20.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,909,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,588 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,892,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,262,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,697,000 after purchasing an additional 182,645 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 235.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 255,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,819,000 after purchasing an additional 178,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG stock opened at $202.06 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $142.65 and a one year high of $208.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. CIBC increased their price objective on Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.65.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

