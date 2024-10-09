CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Lowered by Leibman Financial Services Inc.

Leibman Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,780 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,117,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,430,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 31,881 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,315,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 420,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,176,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $65.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.25. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $82.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

