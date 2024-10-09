Towneley Capital Management Inc DE Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 6.0% of Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $26,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.74. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

