City Holding Co. Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

City Holding Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 57.4% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $77.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.85. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business’s revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.454 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.16%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,445.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microchip Technology

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.