T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) is Trust Co of Kansas’ Largest Position

Trust Co of Kansas grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 688,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF accounts for approximately 13.3% of Trust Co of Kansas’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Trust Co of Kansas owned approximately 4.35% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $27,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,056,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $39.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $629.71 million, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $40.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.28.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

