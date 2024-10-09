City Holding Co. Sells 772 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

City Holding Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,872.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 617,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,060,000 after purchasing an additional 586,170 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 400.3% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 315,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,000 after acquiring an additional 252,150 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 72.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 213,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 89,727 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 728.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 64,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

DVY opened at $132.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $136.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

