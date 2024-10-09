Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,465 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 953.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares in the company, valued at $571,440.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,440.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total value of $1,842,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,254,015 shares in the company, valued at $276,883,202.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,184 shares of company stock worth $7,464,331 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Moderna from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Moderna from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MRNA

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $58.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.66. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.75 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.97 and its 200-day moving average is $107.38.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.62) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.