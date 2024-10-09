Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $536,000 Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $774.00 to $864.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $943.93.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.9 %

BLK stock opened at $949.07 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $960.74. The company has a market capitalization of $141.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $891.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $827.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.37 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

