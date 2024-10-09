Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Has $237,000 Stock Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Linde by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,796,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,434,406,000 after buying an additional 141,322 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Linde by 46.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,593,000 after buying an additional 15,393 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 40.7% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 25,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 23.6% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 18,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $468.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,910. The company has a market cap of $225.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $361.02 and a 12 month high of $483.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $464.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,996. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

