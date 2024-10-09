Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 217.1% during the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.16. 846,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,032,666. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $168.85. The company has a market cap of $385.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.43.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

