Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 73,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Finally, Firsthand Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.0 %

Carrier Global stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.80. The stock had a trading volume of 323,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,498. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.94. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $72.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CARR. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carrier Global

Insider Activity

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.