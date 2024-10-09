Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) recently:

10/1/2024 – GE HealthCare Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $98.00 to $102.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/30/2024 – GE HealthCare Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/26/2024 – GE HealthCare Technologies was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $84.00.

9/18/2024 – GE HealthCare Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2024 – GE HealthCare Technologies is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GEHC stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.90. The company had a trading volume of 660,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.57 and a 200-day moving average of $83.27. The company has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.18. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $94.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

