Substratum (SUB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $0.90

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.90 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008381 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00014625 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,407.31 or 1.00262176 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001020 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007301 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007084 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023825 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

