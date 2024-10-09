Smog (SMOG) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $16.06 Million

Smog (SMOG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Smog token can now be bought for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smog has a total market cap of $16.06 million and approximately $155,188.64 worth of Smog was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Smog has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Smog alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000079 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.75 or 0.00255938 BTC.

About Smog

Smog launched on February 6th, 2024. Smog’s total supply is 1,399,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,000,000 tokens. Smog’s official Twitter account is @smogtoken. The official website for Smog is smogtoken.com/en.

Smog Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smog (SMOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Smog has a current supply of 1,399,999,968 with 778,999,968 in circulation. The last known price of Smog is 0.02099917 USD and is down -1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $266,921.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smogtoken.com/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smog directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smog should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smog using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smog and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.