Vale (NYSE:VALE) Shares Down 1.6% – Should You Sell?

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.87. Approximately 8,067,045 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 27,130,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

VALE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vale from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

The firm has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.40.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Vale had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.3698 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. Vale’s payout ratio is 64.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VALE. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Vale by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

