Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Up 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $82.60 and last traded at $82.37. 2,032,640 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 10,968,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.01.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lam Research from $99.00 to $89.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Lam Research from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Lam Research from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Lam Research from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Lam Research from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.28.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.03 and a 200-day moving average of $96.52. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 3.38%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,712,323.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,370 shares in the company, valued at $5,535,456.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,712,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,535,456.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total value of $528,928.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,315.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 52.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

