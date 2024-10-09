Lisk Price Tops $0.82 on Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lisk has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $132.14 million and approximately $9.99 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000263 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000751 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000705 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001065 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,482,058 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.