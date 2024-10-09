Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $420.78 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $323.21 and a 52 week high of $426.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $410.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.07.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

