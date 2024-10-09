QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,894 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $27,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $166.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $185.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.77 and a 200-day moving average of $182.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

