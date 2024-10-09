Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $61.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.64. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $62.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

