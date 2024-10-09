Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $18.23 or 0.00029769 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.72 billion and approximately $80.19 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,313.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $323.57 or 0.00528300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009923 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.86 or 0.00105897 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.54 or 0.00247423 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00029883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00072943 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,070,533 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

