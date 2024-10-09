Cardano (ADA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $208.81 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $11.86 billion and $208.81 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,419.25 or 0.03950006 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00042488 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007589 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00012832 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00006953 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,995,152,754 coins and its circulating supply is 34,961,093,448 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

