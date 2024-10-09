Status (SNT) Market Capitalization Reaches $92.14 Million

Status (SNT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Status has a total market capitalization of $92.14 million and $13.26 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Status has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008381 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00014625 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,407.31 or 1.00262176 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001020 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007301 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007084 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,907,142,090 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,907,142,090.0157704 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02429928 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $50,946,741.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

