Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Lowered to $424.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $426.00 to $424.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ULTA. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $507.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.08.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $2.11 on Wednesday, reaching $362.41. 628,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $368.68 and a 200-day moving average of $393.95. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $318.17 and a 52-week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 32.5% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.4% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

